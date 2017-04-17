© abb Electronics Production | April 17, 2017
ABB appoints new presidents for AMEA and Europe
ABB China managing director Chun-Yuan Gu is appointed president of the Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region and Frank Duggan succeeds Bernhard Jucker as President of the Europe region.
“China represents one third of global growth and is a very important market for ABB. I am very pleased to welcome Chun-Yuan, a China and industrial automation expert, to our Executive Committee. He has a proven track record of delivering superior growth momentum and a profound knowledge of Asia and emerging markets”, said Spiesshofer. “He will have an important role in implementing our Next Level strategy and further accelerating our growth momentum, for example, through our digital offering, ABB AbilityTM. Chun-Yuan will be key to integrating our announced acquisition of B&R, an innovation leader in machine and factory automation, in the industrial segments of emerging markets”.
“At the same time, I would like to warmly thank Frank for his excellent leadership in the AMEA region and his contributions to the Executive Committee over the past years. With his extensive knowledge of ABB’s global customers, markets and portfolio and solid track record of enhancing growth momentum, Frank is the ideal next leader for Europe. He will continue to play a key role in the ongoing transformation of ABB towards a more customer and market-oriented company,” Spiesshofer added.
Gu started at ABB in Sweden in 1989 and held leadership positions in R&D, mainly in Robotics, before becoming Head of the Robotics Global R&D Center in Shanghai in 2006. In January 2014, he assumed responsibility for ABB’s operations in China.
Duggan joined ABB in Sweden in 1984, and has held leadership positions in many of ABB’s businesses in Europe, Asia and the Gulf. In 2011, he joined the Group Executive Committee as Head of Global Markets and Region Manager for India, Middle East and Africa, before being appointed President of the AMEA region in January 2015. In addition to his responsibilities as President of the Europe region, Frank will assume the role of Managing Director of ABB in Ireland.
