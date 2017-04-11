© Thales / Bernard Rousseau

Thales to supply SOTAS to Denmark

The Danish Defence and Logistic Organization (DALO) signed a framework agreement with Thales for delivery of the vehicle communication system SOTAS, as well as services.

The contract ties DALO and Thales together for the next seven years and first deliveries from the contract are foreseen in 2018. Maintenance technologies will be transferred from Thales activities in the Netherlands to Denmark to reinforce a closer local relationship with DALO.



The Thales SOTAS communication system is expected to be installed in both wheeled and tracked vehicles. DALO has chosen this system for its high quality and its ability to be fully compatible with SOTAS equipment delivered under the previous Framework Agreement, a press release states.