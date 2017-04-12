© Kubota Electronics Production | April 12, 2017
Kubota opens new manufacturing facility
Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation (KMA) opened its new manufacturing facility in Gainesville-Hall County.
“It’s an exciting day for Kubota as we continue to grow to meet the demands of Kubota dealers and customers for our sub-compact tractors, turf products and utility vehicles, all while improving operational efficiencies and realizing manufacturing excellence here in the state of Georgia,” said Mr. Hironobu Kubota, President of KMA.
KMA broke ground on this new facility in September 2015 and construction began in January 2016 on a 180-acre site in Gateway Industrial Centre located in Gainesville-Hall County, just three miles from KMA’s existing operations. The 502'000 square foot utility vehicle manufacturing facility is up and running, starting full-operation of its utility vehicle manufacturing lines in February 2017, with the capacity to now produce up to 75'000 units annually. The existing KMA facilities, which have been in operation since 1988 and employ approximately 1'500 people, are also undergoing enhancements to increase production capacity to support Kubota’s growing turf business. KMA, together with Kubota Industrial Equipment Corporation, employ nearly 2'400 staff in the Gainesville and Jefferson, Georgia, facilities.
“Kubota’s recent expansion is a testament to why Georgia has been named the top state in the nation in which to do business four years running,” said Governor Nathan Deal. “We take a collaborative approach to doing business here and we’re proud to work with companies like Kubota who value our skilled workforce and the state and local incentives offered to build and expand in our great state. We look forward to continuing to grow together with Kubota well into the future.”
Image: From left to right: Haruyuki Yoshida, Managing Executive Officer Kubota Corp.; Brian Jones, COO, Gray Construction; Takashi Shinozuka, Consul General of Japan in Atlanta; Brian Arnold, Chief Manufacturing Officer, KMA; Henry Kubota, President KMA; Casey Cagle, Lt. Governor of Georgia; Nathan Deal, Governor of Georgia; Masatoshi Kimata, President, Kubota Corp.; Ken Kitao, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Kubota Corp.; Philip Wilheit, Chairman Gainesville Hall
