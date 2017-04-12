© elmatica (illustration purpose only) PCB | April 12, 2017
New technology gives increase for Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs
Elmatica sees an increase in the demand for Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs in the Nordics.
New advanced technology requires flexible circuits to fulfill challenging form-factor requirements, eliminate connectors and improve performance.
- We have during 2016 seen an increase in the demand for Flex and Rigid-Flex circuits in the Nordics. There are several reasons to explain this development. The last manufacturer of Flex and Rigid-Flex in the region closed down a while ago. Manufacturers in EU, USA, China and Asia are now the only viable options. Manufacturers in China has over the last years invested heavily in machines and knowledge to increase their capabilities. Status now, is that one can procure Flex and Rigid-Flex in China, when using the right manufacturer, at a high quality level, says Torben Hajslund, Country Manager Elmatica, Denmark.
- We see that the demand on a global level is increasing, especially within the consumer electronics industry in relation to volume production. With the high quality level from Asia on multilayer Flex and Rigid-Flex, the Flex-circuits are now more attractive in various industries, where Rigid boards with connectors and cables would earlier have been preferred, says CTO of Elmatica, Jørgen Bakke.
Civil aviation, medical, aerospace- and the defence industry are sectors where Elmatica see a particular high growth, however all products for the defence sector naturally fall under compliance regulation and hence they can only be produced in NATO countries or specific approved countries.
- The earlier we are involved in a project, the more challenges we can overcome in relation to optimize the design in relation to cost, assembly, material selection and compliance. We believe in sharing our knowledge, and tailor seminars for our customers to set the standard for how they can design with the optimal technology and reduce challenges. Lately we have seen a significant increase in the demand for seminars regarding Flex and Rigid-Flex technology, says Bakke.
- Another positive aspect with Flex and Rigid-Flex is the reduction of assembly time. For Rigid-Flex, reduced or no use of connectors will also increase reliability. Customers often request a reduction in both costs, time spent in assembly, fewer cables and sockets. This is in many cases solved with Flex and Rigid-Flex boards. We are at the moment consulting on a printed circuit for a partner, a ML8-circuit with flex-connections on two layers. In this project we discuss the total cost reduction of the product in relation to utilizing cables etc. For a waste majority of applications, customers continue to demand smaller, lighter, and more cost-effective products. Then the flexible circuit is a viable option to explore with a competent partner, says Bakke.
- We have during 2016 seen an increase in the demand for Flex and Rigid-Flex circuits in the Nordics. There are several reasons to explain this development. The last manufacturer of Flex and Rigid-Flex in the region closed down a while ago. Manufacturers in EU, USA, China and Asia are now the only viable options. Manufacturers in China has over the last years invested heavily in machines and knowledge to increase their capabilities. Status now, is that one can procure Flex and Rigid-Flex in China, when using the right manufacturer, at a high quality level, says Torben Hajslund, Country Manager Elmatica, Denmark.
- We see that the demand on a global level is increasing, especially within the consumer electronics industry in relation to volume production. With the high quality level from Asia on multilayer Flex and Rigid-Flex, the Flex-circuits are now more attractive in various industries, where Rigid boards with connectors and cables would earlier have been preferred, says CTO of Elmatica, Jørgen Bakke.
Civil aviation, medical, aerospace- and the defence industry are sectors where Elmatica see a particular high growth, however all products for the defence sector naturally fall under compliance regulation and hence they can only be produced in NATO countries or specific approved countries.
- The earlier we are involved in a project, the more challenges we can overcome in relation to optimize the design in relation to cost, assembly, material selection and compliance. We believe in sharing our knowledge, and tailor seminars for our customers to set the standard for how they can design with the optimal technology and reduce challenges. Lately we have seen a significant increase in the demand for seminars regarding Flex and Rigid-Flex technology, says Bakke.
- Another positive aspect with Flex and Rigid-Flex is the reduction of assembly time. For Rigid-Flex, reduced or no use of connectors will also increase reliability. Customers often request a reduction in both costs, time spent in assembly, fewer cables and sockets. This is in many cases solved with Flex and Rigid-Flex boards. We are at the moment consulting on a printed circuit for a partner, a ML8-circuit with flex-connections on two layers. In this project we discuss the total cost reduction of the product in relation to utilizing cables etc. For a waste majority of applications, customers continue to demand smaller, lighter, and more cost-effective products. Then the flexible circuit is a viable option to explore with a competent partner, says Bakke.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments