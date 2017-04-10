© schweizer electronic ag

Schweizer: Result down in fiscal 2016

In the fiscal year 2016, turnover of Schweizer group increased slightly to EUR 116.1 million compared to EUR 115.6 million in 2015.

Preliminary, unaudited figures reveal a group EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) according to IFRS of EUR 9.5 million (2015: EUR 11.4 million). This corresponds to an EBITDA ratio of 8.2 percent, which is below the envisaged range of between 9 to 10 percent.



The expected group EBIT amounted to EUR 1.8 million (2015: EUR 3.7 million), corresponding to a ratio of 1.6 percent (2015: 3.2 percent). The result was burdened by substantial product ramp-ups, showing a lower rate of return in the ramp-up phase, by disproportionally increasing personal cost as well as by a comprehensive investment programme totalling EUR 8.8 million for new production technologies, a press release states.



The expected annual group result decreased to EUR 0.6 million (2015: EUR 1.5 million).