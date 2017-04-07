© mitsubishi electric

Mitsubishi Electric with new satellite production facility

Mitsubishi Electric will invest approximately JPY 11 billion (EUR 93 million) to construct a new facility for the production of satellites at company’s Kamakura Works in Kamakura, Japan.

Together with existing facilities, Mitsubishi Electric’s production capacity will increase to 18 satellites in parallel, up from 10 in parallel at present, which will enable the company to satisfy growing demand for governmental satellites in Japan and commercial communication satellites worldwide. Mitsubishi Electric is targeting space-related revenue of JPN 150 billion (EUR 1.3 billion) by 2021.



Mitsubishi Electric’s long involvement with satellites includes the Himawari-7, -8 and -9 weather satellites, the Superbird-C2, Japan’s first commercial communications satellite, QZS high-accuracy positioning satellite systems and the TURKSAT-4A and -4B satellites for Turksat A.S of Turkey.