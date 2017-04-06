© ginasanders dreamstime.com

TRI partners with automotive manufacturers

TRI reports on several purchase orders as well as Approved Vendor List (AVL) endorsements. The systems selected by unnamed companies include SPI, AOI, AXI and ICT product lines.

TRI’s VP of Sales and Marketing, Jim Lin noted: “The automotive industry is embracing ever more electronics systems designed to serve and protect human lives. TRI’s expertise in production quality testing and inspection helps ensure that these systems perform under all conditions without crippling manufacturing defects. We are proud to be a part of this automotive revolution, and we look forward to further challenges to improving the quality of human lives.”

For more information and references, please contact TRI sales or visit TRI at NEPCON China 2017, booth 1H38.