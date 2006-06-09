AT&S awarded by Sony-Ericsson

AT&S Europe's largest printed circuit board manufacturer and one of the major suppliers of high-tech boards for the mobile phone industry, received during Sony-Ericsson's supplier day held in Beijing on June 2nd, the "Supplier Recognition Award" for 2005.

"AT&S proved its quality as supplier for printed circuit boards through its flexibility, its delivery performance and the way they live the partnership approach," explains Peter Carlsson, Vice-President Global Sourcing Sony-Ericsson.



"We work closely with a number of companies and are conscious of their overall business targets. Flexibility and delivery performance are key for this target and it is a honor for AT&S, to be awarded by such an important customer" says Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S.



Flexibility of the manufacturers of printed circuit boards will be one of the main issues also in the 2006 as strong growth of the end market is combined with new technologies in the production of printed circuits. These new technologies are required by the addition of new functions to the mobile phones corresponding to higher performing chips while the size of the devices remains as small as possible.