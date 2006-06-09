Handling of components easier<br>with Essemtec´s CSS4050 SMD Tower

With ESSEMTEC's CSS4050 SMD Tower an electronic manufacturer can save a lot of space. The CSS4050 can store up to 546 reels and trays protected against electrostatic damage on an area of 1 sqm. Each component can be stored or taken out in less than 5 seconds.

The Tower can prepare a complete batch with one mouse click and saves a lot of search and setup time.



The storage with the SMD Tower is easy and secure. Each reel and tray is characterized by a bar code. The operator puts the container on the input/output plate, where bar code and dimension are automatically checked. A robot picks up the container and stores it to a free place within the Tower. Components that are often moved will preferably get places with short access time.



The convenient control software takes over all tasks of storing. The software supervises the stock and ensures the use of the ‚first in first out' principle. Each component can be assigned to a moisture class (IPC-Standard 033A) and the allowable operation time in a wet surrounding is controlled. The software offers a variety of statistical functions and can include external storage places.



Within the SMD Tower sensitive components are secure. The materials in use guarantees full electrostatic protection; temperature and moisture inside are controlled as well.



The CSS4050 SMD Tower can be used in low or high volume production. Particularly if batch sizes are low, and changeovers are very frequent, the automatic storage system saves time and reduces search trouble. The storage system can be expanded with additional SMD Towers at any time. The database can be connected to existing ERP systems or to the optimization setup software M.I.S. of ESSEMTEC.