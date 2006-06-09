TechniData joins the SAP AG High Tech and Chemicals industry forums

TechniData joins the SAP AG High Tech and Chemicals industry forums Markdorf/Walldorf, May 09, 2006.

SAP AG has invited its strategic development partner for compliance solutions, TechniData AG, into the new industry forums Industry Value Network (IVN) for High Tech and Industry Value Network for Chemicals.



These forums bring together customers, partners and SAP with the aim of developing innovative solutions and integration scenarios that meet the key requirements of these industries. The two focus groups address the specific requirements of producers in the high-tech sector and chemical companies. The cooperation ultimately aims to help companies develop integrated solutions that avoid the need for high-cost integration projects between partner and SAP products by using Enterprise Services. This will enable customers to optimize their investment in SAP solutions and use of their IT systems while simultaneously lowering their risk.



The participants in IVN for HighTech develop solutions for the areas Production Processing, Product Compliance and Price and Service Material Management. TechniData specializes in compliance, an area that plays a central role in the success of high-tech companies.



IVN for Chemicals focuses on the development of solutions and integration scenarios for industry-wide focus topics such as price and profit management, the analysis and optimization of processes and compliance with environmental regulations. The solutions are based on the SAP NetWeaver(tm) technology platform, which enables quick implementation and efficient business workflows. Leading chemical companies such as Celanese, Dow Corning, DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Hexion Specialty Chemicals and Nova Chemicals will work together with SAP and IVN for Chemicals partners.



"Participating in the two networks enables TechniData to redouble its commitment to focusing on industry requirements. In particular, this will help us to increase our implementation efficiency and thereby meet the growing demand for compliance solutions," says Sven Denecken, Senior Vice President of TechniData.



The company will also participate in SAP's newly formed Enterprise Services Community (ESC) and thereby contribute to the definition of industry-specific enterprise services. SAP is using the ESC to create a cross-sector forum for customers, independent software manufacturers, technology partners and system integrators. The aim is to increase the flexibility of business software in future,

to make it more readily adaptable to customer requirements, and to reinforce cooperation between companies. Together with SAP, the participants will create community guidelines for the development and use of software. The results of this cooperation may be included in future SAP xApp Composite Applications.



The community is firmly integrated in the SAP partner program, which boasts over 1,000 new members in the past year alone and is one of the fastest-growing partner programs in the industry. TechniData has been a strategic development partner of SAP for more than ten years and has been awarded 'Powered by SAP NetWeaver(tm)' certification.