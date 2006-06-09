Arrow Electronics Offers<br>Online Training to Solution Providers

Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions, a business of Arrow Electronics, Inc., announced today the launch of the "Arrow Value-Added Reseller Enablement Program." This online training curriculum offers a wide range of professional development courses available to Arrow's reseller partners.

"Our partners understand the increasing importance of training their employees in order to remain competitive, but they need a cost-effective solution," said Ed Coleman, president, Arrow ECS. "Training and development are core initiatives for our own employees at Arrow, so offering partners affordable access to professional development courses is a natural extension of Arrow helping VARs improve their businesses."



The new offering coincides with a current business trend indicating that the number of training hours for employees is on the rise according to statistics from the American Society for Training & Development. It provides Arrow's partner community with professional training in numerous computer and business related areas. Arrow's VARs can access more than 1,500 courses online at a discounted rate through http://arrowecs.technologyskills.com. Online access provides employees the convenience of taking a wide variety of courses and certification training right at employees' desks at times that are most convenient for them.



"Arrow's VAR Enablement Program will help us enhance our effectiveness and professionalism in the work place as well as offer competitive training benefits to employees," said George Culbertson, vice president of marketing for NetDirect Systems, an Arrow partner. "There is a large selection of online courses, allowing employees to learn new skills at their own pace - thus increasing the effectiveness and loyalty of our employees."