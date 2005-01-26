Mads<br>Poulsen

Data Respons receives embedded contract

Data Respons ASA has received a contract for embedded solutions with a new customer in Sweden for the M2M market.

The contract has a value of € 730,000 and consists of recurring deliveries of embedded solutions for technical advanced communication systems in the public transportation sector.



Data Respons will deliver embedded computing solutions adapted to meet the customer's requirements. Important parts of the deliveries will be hardware developed by Data Respons design department. The deliveries will take place in 2005.



"Data Respons was rewarded this contract due to our high competence in M2M (machine to machine) communication products and our ability to deliver complete solutions", said Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO at Data Respons ASA. The customer has chosen to outsource the embedded computing and communication solution to Data Respons and will thereby be able to focus on the customer-oriented application software development which is their core competence.



"We are very pleased to get one more OEM solutions customer in Sweden, and this contract is proof of our success in recurring deliveries of embedded solutions", concludes Ragnvaldsen.