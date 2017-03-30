© Skeleton Technologies

Skeleton opens German manufacturing facility

Skeleton Technologies has officially opened a new production line in Saxony, Germany. The new facility is capable of producing up to 4'000'000 ultracapacitor cells per year.

The expansion is expected to support over 50 new jobs at the facility by 2019 and is the result of a EUR 6.2 million investment by Skeleton Technologies, supported by federal and state funds from the program for the promotion of the joint task to improve the regional economic structure (GRW).



Ultracapacitors are a technology used for fast energy storage. Capable of rapid charging in a matter of seconds and able to provide over 1 million charge/discharge cycles, they offer benefits in industries where reliable, instant power is a necessity. This is in contrast to more traditional batteries which are used for slow energy storage due to much longer charging times and lower life cycles.



“We are delighted to open this new facility today, and are excited for the capabilities that it gives our business,” said Taavi Madiberk, CEO, Skeleton Technologies. “The investment that we were able to make in expanding our production line here is indicative of the demand that we are seeing for ultracapacitors from a huge variety of industries – including the automotive sector, power grids, heavy transport and haulage. Our improved scale as a result of this opening will enable more businesses to realise cost savings and energy efficiencies based on our technology.”



“I am pleased about the commitment of Skeleton Technologies in Großröhrsdorf. The expansion connects many new jobs with an industry that has great potential, ” said Stanislaw Tillich, Saxony’s Prime Minister. “The first Estonian investment in the manufacturing sector in Saxony is also a proof that not only conurbations, but also smaller cities and rural regions in Saxony are attractive for industrial settlements. The new production line will strengthen the region and the entire Free State of Saxony as a home of an innovative and powerful high-tech industry.”