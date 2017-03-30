© Skanska

Telensa shifts production from Asia to the UK

Telensa is moving its manufacturing back to the UK. After a strategic review of facilities across the world, the company selected the Sony UK Technology Centre in Pencoed, Wales.

The Pencoed facility is set to produce Telensa’s smart city products following the company’s decision to move its production from Malaysia. The Sony Centre in Wales will manufacture 250'000 wireless streetlight controllers a year by the end of 2017. This will create up to 30 new job opportunities for skilled workers in the area, a number which will continue to grow as production increases in the coming months.



Telensa has a global footprint of over one million devices across the world, including wireless controls for one in ten of the UK’s streetlights. The company has grown its revenues by more than 50 percent in each of the last two years, 45 percent of which were from exports.



Sony UK TEC produces thousands of HD broadcast and professional camera systems for global markets each year. It also manufactures products for external businesses, including the UK’s best- selling computer of all time – the Raspberry Pi.



Telensa CEO Will Franks, said: “Away from the hype of the Internet of Things (IoT) bubble, Telensa has been quietly achieving robust revenue growth year after year. Our applications save cities money, reduce their energy consumption and improve their citizens’ experience, using proven and highly scalable technology.”



Sony UK TEC managing director, Steven Dalton OBE, said: “Telensa’s progressive ethos fits perfectly with Sony UK TEC’s drive towards producing next generation products and utilising the most advanced manufacturing processes. Telensa has cited our reputation for quality and innovation along with our ability to drive long-term cost efficiencies among the reasons they chose Sony.”



Welcoming the announcement, Welsh Government Economy Secretary, Ken Skates said: “The fact that Telensa, a global leader in this highly specialised field, has decided to move its manufacturing back to the UK and chose Sony’s Technology Centre in Pencoed is a powerful endorsement of the expertise we have in Wales. It sends out a strong message internationally that Wales is the location of choice for electronics manufacturing. It’s great news for Sony UK TEC, great news for Wales and I am delighted it will result in new jobs for skilled workers.”