Cyan Technology appoints Glyn to accelerate German microcontroller design-ins

Cambridge-based microcontroller company Cyan Technology has appointed high-tech Germany-based distribution company Glyn GmbH to sell Cyan's low power highly-reconfigurable eCOG microcontrollers. Primarily targeting Germany, this agreement will also develop business for Cyan in Austria, Norway, Sweden, Australia and New Zealand.

With a turn-over in excess of 100million Euros Glyn is now Cyan's largest distributor outside China where Cyan has already seen significant design-ins and orders.



Glyn Jones, MD of Glyn said, "We have watched Paul and the team at Cyan grow their offering over the last two years and firmly believe the eCOG range will maximise our ability to meet certain developers' demands. Increasingly they need more functionality but with lower power consumption. Right now very few devices really meet those requirements."



Glyn continued, "Cyan provides this lower power demand and, in addition, ever-present time-to-market pressures can also be reduced by Cyan's world class development tools. The eCOG range's capabilities combined with Cyan's CyanIDE tools present enormous possibilities for us."



Paul Barwick, Sales Director at Cyan, commented: "All the markets that Glyn covers are important to Cyan and Germany is one of the world's biggest specifiers of microcontrollers. We believe that Glyn's highly regarded team will help us gain a notable share of that market and, based on its track-record, we also expect Glyn to capture some excellent design-ins for Cyan in the other territories.