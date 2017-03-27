© Youtube JabilCircuitInc

Jabil lays off in Scotland

EMS-provider Jabil plans to close down its manufacturing operations in Livingston (Scotland) by the end of the year.

Media reports suggest that - with the shut down of the facility - 260 jobs will be lost. However, around 100 support-based employees will continue to work at the facility. Consultation processes with employees and representatives have already been launched.



BBC Scotland quoted Jabil with the following words: "Following a detailed strategic review of the Jabil Livingston site business plan and future loading requirements, we have concluded that there is unsustainable current and future demand to support the viability of manufacturing at the site. [...] It is anticipated that manufacturing will cease by the end of calendar year 2017".