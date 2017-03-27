© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Keytronic EMS expands manufacturing

Corinth-based KeyTronicEMS is investing USD 500'000 to expand its manufacturing The company plans to create 75 full-time jobs.

To be more precise, the company is incorporating a new surface-mount technology production line into its Corinth/ Mississippi facility.



“KeyTronicEMS has enjoyed growth and new manufacturing opportunities here in our Corinth facility,” said KeyTronic Corporation CEO Craig Gates. “We are investing in the long-term future of our people here by adding millions of dollars of new production equipment to the plant, and with the support of the state of Mississippi and Alcorn County, we will also be upgrading our county-owned facility. As a result, we plan to add 75 additional full-time employees.”



Mississippi Development Authority and Alcorn County are providing assistance for building improvements as an incentive.



“MDA is pleased to support KeyTronicEMS’s steady growth in Corinth, bringing 75 exciting new career opportunities to the people of Alcorn County,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We are thankful for our partners at The Alliance, the Alcorn County Board of Supervisors and the city of Corinth for their teamwork with MDA to help KeyTronicEMS expand in our state.”