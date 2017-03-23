© kuka (illustration purposes only)

Kuka wins major automotive order from Daimler

The Robotics division has received a major new order in the double-digit million euro range from a German car manufacturer.

The framework agreement with the Daimler AG encompasses the supply of multiple industrial robots of the KR Quantec generation and the integrated KR C4 controller, as well as robots from the KR Fortec heavy-duty series.



The robots will be used primarily for joining and handling applications in body-in-white production. The orders received resulting from this contract will be booked in accordance with the volumes called off by the customer. Deliveries will commence in 2018.



"We are delighted that our long-standing customer is increasing its commitment to technology from Augsburg. This framework agreement is a measure of recognition for our innovative technologies and products", says Dr. Till Reuter, CEO of Kuka AG.