© jenoptik

Jenoptik receives follow-up contracts for retrofitting Leopard 2 tanks

The Jenoptik Defense & Civil Systems segment is to supply 17-kilowatt auxiliary power units and electric turret and weapon stabilization for the Leopard 2 tank.

Jenoptik was awarded the contracts at the beginning of 2017 as a part of a Polish modernization program for the Leopard 2 tank. The Group will supply 126 of the 17-kilowatt auxiliary power units to the Polish company ZM Bumar Labedy S. A. The company Rheinmetall Defence will receive another seven of these units as well as ten electric turret and weapon stabilization systems.



The contracts worth EUR 10.6 million will be processed in cooperation with Polish subcontractors. Delivery is scheduled for the years 2017 to 2020.



The electric turret and weapon stabilization systems replace the hydraulic systems used to date. They are for the most part maintenance-free and generate less heat inside the tank. Basically these systems steadily align the turret and weapon while the tank is in motion. The compact auxiliary power units reliably generate electrical energy for the on-board system in the smallest possible space while the engine is switched off.