© MT Mechatronics GmbH

MT Mechatronics to build radio telescope in Thailand

Germany-based antenna and telescope specialist MT Mechatronics GmbH (a subsidiary of OHB SE) is to build a 40-meter radio telescope for the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) in Chiang Mai.

The telescope is a turning-head model operating in a frequency range of between 5 and 100 GHz and is to go into operation in 2020 in northern Thailand close to the NARIT headquarters. Alongside the 40-meter telescope that MTM has also assembled for the Instituto Geográfico Nacional in Spain, it is one of the largest and most powerful telescopes of its type. NARIT plans to operate various receivers in the range from 5 to 100 GHz. With this contract award, MTM has been able to prevail over the international competition and again demonstrate its position as market leader in large-antenna and telescope engineering.