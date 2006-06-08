Celestica to close French plant

Canadian EMS-provider Celestica will close its assembly line in Saumur, France in July. Production will transfer to Czech Republic.

200 workers will be fired from the plant on July 31. This action was planned a year ago. Celestica took over the plant from Avaya in 2001. 90% of the production is still made for Avaya.



Celestica will transfer the production from Saumur to its two factories based in Czech Republic. Celestica will only keep a small prototype production Sammur with up to 30 employees.