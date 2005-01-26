Jabil is hunting for profit

PCB maker Jabil Circuits Inc. is searching all over the planet for places where the manufacturing is at the least cost.

"We smoked the competition," Tim Main, Jabil's CEO, told company shareholders. "Jabil is not out to become the world's biggest electronic manufacturer. But it will fight to remain among the most profitable", he said.



"Toyota is smaller than GM, Ford - until recently - and Daimler-Chrysler, but its market cap is bigger than all three combined," Main said.



Allthough the growth of Jabil seems to have been very strong. Revenues for 2004 rose from $4.7-billion in 2003 to $6.2-billion. The employees rose from 33 000 to 43 000 workers.



Information picked up at S't Petersburg Times(sptimes.com).