Orbotech gets order from JCAP Corp.

SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has won an order for its Mosaic Plasma Dicing System from JCAP Corporation (Jiangyin Changdian Advanced Packaging Co., Ltd).

Commenting on this recent order, Kevin Crofton, Corporate Vice President at Orbotech and President of SPTS Technologies, said: “JCAP selected Orbotech’s SPTS plasma dicing solution over competing options because the Mosaic system demonstrated superior results and offers lower cost of ownership. We were also selected for our inclusive approach and willingness to work alongside other suppliers in the back-end space to produce sustainable process flows.”



According to Amandine Pizzagalli, Technology & Market Analyst, at Yole Développement and author of the report entitled “Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market”[2], “Plasma dicing could reshape the dicing industry landscape by increasing the number of chips per wafer and thus reducing the cost of ownership of the dicing process. Driven by the rising demand for thinner wafers and stronger die, plasma dicing is positioned to become the only viable dicing option for next generation ultra small, ultra thin and fragile devices such as RFID, MEMS, and Power devices.”