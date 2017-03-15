© kheng guan toh dreamstime.com

Enics Raahe might close

Enics Raahe Oy has started a legal co-operative negotiation process with Raahe factory employees on 15th March 2017, which will last at least 6 weeks. A closure of the factory is possible.

“The main target for the process is to improve overall competitiveness, financial performance and customer satisfaction in long-term. Therefore we will start to negotiate with the employees of our Raahe factory according to the Finnish legislation and union agreements to find the measures to reach those targets. Based on our initial plans those measures could be a possible restructuring of the organization, change of the business model or possible closing down the factory entirely or partially and transferring business to other Enics locations. We believe that together with our employees we will find a way to serve our customers in a best possible way,” comments Mikko Lassas, Managing Director of Enics Raahe Oy.