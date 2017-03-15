© thales

Thales gets to upgrade Dubai's metro red line signalling systems

Thales has been selected by Alstom (leader of Expolink consortium), and Dubai's Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) to deliver the systems’ extension and upgrade of the Dubai metro's Red Line.

The Alstom-led consortium Expolink, also composed of ACCIONA and Gulermak, has signed a contract with RTA (Roads & Transport Authority) to design and build the extension of Dubai’s Red metro line and upgrade the system of the existing line. The total value of the project is EUR 2.6 billion.



Known as Route 2020, the 15 km extension will include seven stations and is currently under construction to connect the existing network with the World Expo 2020 site. It is due to enter into service in May 2020, five months before the Expo opens.

Thales will provide a driverless train signalling technology as well as integrated supervision, telecommunications, passengers’ services, security and fare collection systems.



Thales's ground transportation solutions have been in service on the Dubai metro for the last seven years. They include driverless train signalling systems, the control centre, integrated supervision and communications, passengers’ services, security and revenue collection systems. The Red Line (52 km before the extension) was the longest driverless metro line in the world when it began operations in 2009.



Thales has now been selected again to improve urban mobility, provide the latest enhancements to the solutions already in service and equip 50 new trains provided by Expolink consortium. One of the challenges will be to complete the project without disruption to the metro’s 20-hour-a-day operation on the existing line.