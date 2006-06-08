Enics - the world´s 33rd largest EMS provider

The most respected and referred publication in the EMS space, MMI (Manufacturing Market Insider) listed Enics the 33rd largest EMS Company in the world. MMI has listed EMS companies for the last 15 years.

Enics sales have grown 124 % within a year. The company employs 1900 people and has 8 plants in Europe and Asia. The company headquarter are located in Baden, Switzerland.