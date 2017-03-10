© Apple

Thunderclouds over Foxconn's US investment?

Foxconn's manufacturing expansion into the USA have been met with uncertainties.

Talking in Guangzhou (China), Terry Guo said he was "concerned as to whether the U.S. can resolve all the investment issues in only a few months' time", writes Nikkei in an article. Furthermore, the Foxconn chairman believes that America lacks the skilled labour and comprehensive supply chain the display industry requires.



Foxconn is the main manufacturing partner for Apple, which accounts for over 50 percent of Foxconn's total revenue. The fact that the ODM-giant has just started construction on a new USD 8.87 billion advanced display industrial park in Guangzhou will not sit well with the U.S. President Donald Trump.



He has, on numerous occasions, told Apple to 'make some of its products in the U.S. and not abroad'. In response, Terry Gou had stated that he is considering building a panel manufacturing facility in the USA. Whether or not the "highly automated facility" will yield the American jobs that President Trump has promised, remains to be seen.