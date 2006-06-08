Electronics Production | June 08, 2006
Crabtree selects Freescale´s ZigBee
Crabtree Selects Freescale's ZigBee(TM) Solution for Wireless Home Automation Product ZigBee Technology Enables iTRONIC System to Remotely Control Temperature, Lighting, Security and More .
Underscoring the rapid adoption of ZigBee solutions in the home automation market, Crabtree, a leading electrical accessories manufacturer in South Africa, has selected Freescale Semiconductor's ZigBee solution for its iTRONIC system. ZigBee is increasingly selected for home automation applications due to its ultra low power features, interoperability and mesh capability, all requirements in today's advanced home automation systems.
The iTRONIC home automation system allows homeowners to control a number of functions in their homes remotely via telephone or Internet. Freescale's low power ZigBee solution is providing the backbone for this comprehensive home network and enables interoperability for future enhancements. Specifically, the iTRONIC system saves energy with the capability to take care of daily scheduled tasks including running a pool pump and irrigation system, as well as checking and adjusting the temperature and lighting system. Freescale's ZigBee solution enables this system to
efficiently operate for many years, showcasing the power saving features of ZigBee
technology.
"ZigBee technology is allowing us to meet our customers' demand for innovative products," said Paul de Kock, product manager, automation for Crabtree. "Freescale's extensive ZigBee platform has enabled us to quickly develop and launch our home automation system to meet consumer demand for wireless home monitoring and control products."
The iTRONIC system enables a new level of home security by sending status notifications via telephone, short message service (SMS) and the web to the homeowner regarding an intrusion, fire and smoke detection, as well as alarm status.
"The iTRONIC system is another example of how ZigBee works in the real world," said Brett Black, commercial wireless manager for Freescale Semiconductor. "Home automation is a key application for ZigBee technology, due to its low power capabilities. Freescale's solutions are ZigBee compliant and provide products such as the iTRONIC system the capability to be interoperable with other devices in the residential space."
Freescale's ZigBee-compliant platform, which includes the MC13193 2.4 GHz RF transceiver and a low voltage, low power HCS08 MCU and software, provides a robust, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solution. ZigBee-enabled on-chip features and enhancements reduce external components and total bill of materials, while providing battery lifetimes of up to several years.
The iTRONIC home automation system allows homeowners to control a number of functions in their homes remotely via telephone or Internet. Freescale's low power ZigBee solution is providing the backbone for this comprehensive home network and enables interoperability for future enhancements. Specifically, the iTRONIC system saves energy with the capability to take care of daily scheduled tasks including running a pool pump and irrigation system, as well as checking and adjusting the temperature and lighting system. Freescale's ZigBee solution enables this system to
efficiently operate for many years, showcasing the power saving features of ZigBee
technology.
"ZigBee technology is allowing us to meet our customers' demand for innovative products," said Paul de Kock, product manager, automation for Crabtree. "Freescale's extensive ZigBee platform has enabled us to quickly develop and launch our home automation system to meet consumer demand for wireless home monitoring and control products."
The iTRONIC system enables a new level of home security by sending status notifications via telephone, short message service (SMS) and the web to the homeowner regarding an intrusion, fire and smoke detection, as well as alarm status.
"The iTRONIC system is another example of how ZigBee works in the real world," said Brett Black, commercial wireless manager for Freescale Semiconductor. "Home automation is a key application for ZigBee technology, due to its low power capabilities. Freescale's solutions are ZigBee compliant and provide products such as the iTRONIC system the capability to be interoperable with other devices in the residential space."
Freescale's ZigBee-compliant platform, which includes the MC13193 2.4 GHz RF transceiver and a low voltage, low power HCS08 MCU and software, provides a robust, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solution. ZigBee-enabled on-chip features and enhancements reduce external components and total bill of materials, while providing battery lifetimes of up to several years.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments