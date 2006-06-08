Crabtree selects Freescale´s ZigBee

Underscoring the rapid adoption of ZigBee solutions in the home automation market, Crabtree, a leading electrical accessories manufacturer in South Africa, has selected Freescale Semiconductor's ZigBee solution for its iTRONIC system. ZigBee is increasingly selected for home automation applications due to its ultra low power features, interoperability and mesh capability, all requirements in today's advanced home automation systems.



The iTRONIC home automation system allows homeowners to control a number of functions in their homes remotely via telephone or Internet. Freescale's low power ZigBee solution is providing the backbone for this comprehensive home network and enables interoperability for future enhancements. Specifically, the iTRONIC system saves energy with the capability to take care of daily scheduled tasks including running a pool pump and irrigation system, as well as checking and adjusting the temperature and lighting system. Freescale's ZigBee solution enables this system to

efficiently operate for many years, showcasing the power saving features of ZigBee

technology.



"ZigBee technology is allowing us to meet our customers' demand for innovative products," said Paul de Kock, product manager, automation for Crabtree. "Freescale's extensive ZigBee platform has enabled us to quickly develop and launch our home automation system to meet consumer demand for wireless home monitoring and control products."



The iTRONIC system enables a new level of home security by sending status notifications via telephone, short message service (SMS) and the web to the homeowner regarding an intrusion, fire and smoke detection, as well as alarm status.



"The iTRONIC system is another example of how ZigBee works in the real world," said Brett Black, commercial wireless manager for Freescale Semiconductor. "Home automation is a key application for ZigBee technology, due to its low power capabilities. Freescale's solutions are ZigBee compliant and provide products such as the iTRONIC system the capability to be interoperable with other devices in the residential space."



Freescale's ZigBee-compliant platform, which includes the MC13193 2.4 GHz RF transceiver and a low voltage, low power HCS08 MCU and software, provides a robust, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solution. ZigBee-enabled on-chip features and enhancements reduce external components and total bill of materials, while providing battery lifetimes of up to several years.