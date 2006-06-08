Europlacer Resumes Direct Selling to the US Market with the Hire of John Perrotta

Blakell Europlacer Ltd., a designer and manufacturer of comprehensive SMT placement systems for the global electronics industry, announces that John Perrotta has joined Blakell North America as Vice President Europlacer North America, effective immediately.

John reports to Derek Gaston, Group Managing Director, and is responsible for selling machines directly to customers in the United States. John has extensive senior management experience in the North American SMT market with Quad Systems and Tyco Electronics where he held various positions including Production Manager, Director of Quality Assurance, VP of Technical Services and Business Director.



"Europlacer is a solid, well-managed business that is poised for sustained growth," commented John Perrotta. "The company has a bright future in North America and I'm proud to contribute to its ongoing success."



Blakell Europlacer has worked closely with XPO Automation Inc. to support its US customer base and to develop machine sales since the wind-down of Blakell North America and a transition to distribution in late 2004. Recently, the company made the decision to return to direct sales and support in North America, and John will head this effort.



"We are very excited about this opportunity to return to direct selling and about the opportunities for us in North America," said Gaston. "I am delighted to have John Perrotta on our team, and I am very confident that he is the best choice to lead us into increased market share."



XPO will continue supporting the US market during the transfer, which is expected to be finalized by July 2006.