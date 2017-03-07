© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Mass layoffs at General Motors in Michigan

General Motors is planning on laying off more than 1000 employees at its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant in Michigan.

According to a WARN notice the company is planning a mass layoff at its Lansing assembly plant due to reduced vehicle production volumes. This is a result from the allocation of the next generation GMC Acadia to another domestic operation.



The plant will shut down its third shift production operations of the plant on May 15th, 2017 – after which initial layoffs will begin, the WARN notice reads.



The layoffs will affect approximately 1’100 in total – out of which 90 temporary employees could be released prior to May 15th. GM also expects that approximately 25 employees will voluntarily transfer to other local GM plant.