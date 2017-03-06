© A123

A123 Systems opens new Czech facility

A123 Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and systems, has officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Ostrava (Czech Republic).

The Ostrava site is scheduled to produce more than 600'000 units of its low voltage automotive systems annually for European customers. Last month marked the first customer shipment from this new facility along with the installation of a second production line for increased volume. Later this year, A123 will begin production of its 48V programs at the facility.



A123 currently operates manufacturing facilities in China and the United States. The Ostrava facility adds to the existing global footprint and addresses the substantial surge in demand from the European market. “The opening of the Ostrava plant is a major milestone for A123 and one that we were excited to celebrate with customers, dignitaries and our suppliers” says Jason Forcier, CEO.