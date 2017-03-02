© ruwel

Ruwel gets new location and bigger investment

After comprehensive and positive discussions with all local authorities and Unimicron, the manufacturer decided to rebuild both innerlayer and outerlayer facilities in an industrial area in Geldern (Germany).

In the meantime, the procurement of Masslam has been organised and "the usual delivery performance will be achieved in March 2017".



This construction project will be implemented in two stages: In a first step, Unimicron Germany (previously under the name Ruwel) we will start the construction of the new innerlayer production facility. The aim is to start production again at the beginning of 2018. In a second step, the new outerlayer facility will be build, which completion scheduled for summer 2018.



"With this concept, we strongly emphasise the expansion to higher flexibility (small volumes, prototypes) and towards future, ambitious technological requirements (SBU, thick-copper, complex designs etc.)", adds Rico Schlüter, CTO at Unimicron Germany.



To keep approval efforts to an absolute minimum, Unimicron Germany will use production technologies, - equipment and process chemistry which was already in use in the current production. "We are absolutely convinced that due to this new overall concept, next to the support of our customers and suppliers, we will be optimally positioned for all our common future challenges", Mr Schlüter continues.