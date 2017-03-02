© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Fineline VAR is ready for business

Back in September 2016, Fineline Global acquired PCB broker Exception VAR. Now it’s time to begin the merging of the companies UK operations – which will now operate under the name of Fineline VAR Ltd.

“Following the acquisition by Fineline September 16, we are now in a stronger position to drive our business forward. The Fineline culture of adding value and service is of paramount importance and we will ensure we deliver this to our customers,” says Clive Wall, Managing Director, Fineline VAR Ltd.



Clive Wall told evertiq that the companies have just completed the implementation of the Fineline IT systems and are now in a position to move forward with the companies rather ambitious sales plans.



While Fineline Global is a global company with business operations around the world, the new combined Fineline VAR Ltd will have its focus on the UK market and its existing European customers.



The company does already have a strong customer base in the UK, but the target - with the new combined muscles - is to grow its business in the UK even further, Clive Wall explained.