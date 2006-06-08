ICON Technologies Appoints Korean Distributor

ICON Technologies announces that it appointed InterCEM Korea as its distributor for Korea. InterCEM will be the exclusive distributor in Korea for ICON's i2 and i8 screen printers.

ICON Technologies has chosen InterCEM for its stellar reputation and expertise well as its process knowledge, attention to detail and follow-up that ICON's customers have come to expect. JC Lee and his technical staff have numerous years of experience supporting their customers' electronics and semiconductor processes.