© GoPro

GoPro expands to Romania - creating 100 new jobs

Action camera manufacturer GoPro will be opening a new office in Bucharest, Romania that will focus on software engineering, including the development of its web and ecommerce platforms.

This expansion will help GoPro tap into the area’s engineering talent pool and create up to one hundred jobs in Bucharest in 2017 - the Bucharest office will officially open on March 1.



“The decision to expand GoPro’s software engineering operations into Bucharest aligns with our top priorities for 2017: strengthening execution and managing costs,” said CJ Prober, Chief Operating Officer of GoPro. “The area is rich with diverse talent from prestigious colleges and universities, as well as Fortune 500 technology companies. We have the opportunity to leverage this talent and consolidate our outsourced software and IT contractors into one centrally-located, highly efficient team.”



To help accelerate hiring and streamline operations in the new office, GoPro appointed Ioan Barbulescu as General Manager of GoPro Bucharest, and the team will report to Joe Bentley.