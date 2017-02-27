© stockfotocz dreamstime.com

Connect Group: Sales of EUR 116.8 million in 2016

Connect Group NV reported sales of EUR 116.8 million in 2016, compared to EUR 113.4 million in the previous year (+ 3 %). Without the ASML impact (sales of EUR 12.2 million in 2015 and EUR 9.6 million in 2016), sales rose 5.9 percent.