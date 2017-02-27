© evertiq

Efore signs representation agreement with Meridian Technical Sales

Efore Plc has appointed Meridian Technical Sales as its’ new Representative firm in the Silicon Valley, Northern California and Northern Nevada.

“Meridian Technical Sales appointment is another cornerstone of our growth program in the US. Their consolidated market knowledge together with the wide coverage of strategic territories will help Efore to further expand its US presence,” commented Giorgio Pintagro, Efore Group Business Development Director.



David Dilling, Partner at Meridian said “Meridian is excited about the recent partnership agreement with Efore, an International company that manufactures both custom and standard DC and AC/DC power supplies and LED Drivers. Efore develops products for a variety of markets including, industrial, medical, lighting, telecom, utility, and military. Efore has a great reputation for customer satisfaction and quality.”