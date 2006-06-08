Electronics Production | June 08, 2006
Anoto Functionality helps<br>breast cancer screening in France
One of the breast cancer screening agencies in France, Gard-Lozère Dépistage, has adopted a solution based on Anoto Functionality and developed by Forms Management Systems (FMS) for speeding up the process of reporting the results of standard bi-annual mammograms.
The solution was presented at the Anoto Functionality Conference in Copenhagen.
In France alone 300 000 women suffer from breast cancer and studies show that timely mammography screening among women aged 50 to 69 years can reduce breast cancer mortality by 30%. In France 7 million women between 50 and 74 years are offered a screening mammogram every second year. The screening programme is run by screening agencies and the results of each mammogram are interpreted twice, first by the examining radiologist and then by an expert radiologist. Until now the results of the second phase have been transcribed and entered into the data system by clerks with no medical training thus increasing the risk for transcription errors. The solution based on Anoto's digital pen and paper technology omits the need for transcription of the second interpretation. Instead the radiologist writes down his notes on what the mammogram shows with a digital pen on pre-printed forms with the Anoto pattern. After each reviewing session, usually consisting of some 100 cases, the pen is docked in its cradle and the information is automatically transferred into NeoScope, a screening information system provided by EpiConcept.
The advantage is that the solution not only removes the risk of transcription errors but saves time and money. As an estimated 2,5 million exams are conducted in France yearly the reduction of transcription time translates into savings in labour costs as the average time spent per 150 mammograms has been reduced from three hours to 20 minutes. It also means that the results can be obtained quicker and the accuracy of the diagnosis is better. This is of crucial importance as early detection of breast cancer can save lives. At the moment 3 screening agencies are using the system and another 20 are expected to adopt it still this year.
“Healthcare is one of Anoto's key areas that we focus very strongly on within the forms solution business. This is a perfect example of the key benefits of Anoto Functionality. High transaction volumes combined with big reductions in transaction time translates into significant cost savings for the end customer. We are also very proud to be able to contribute to fighting a disease that is such a major cause of mortality in women” says Örjan Johansson, CEO, Anoto Group AB.
In France alone 300 000 women suffer from breast cancer and studies show that timely mammography screening among women aged 50 to 69 years can reduce breast cancer mortality by 30%. In France 7 million women between 50 and 74 years are offered a screening mammogram every second year. The screening programme is run by screening agencies and the results of each mammogram are interpreted twice, first by the examining radiologist and then by an expert radiologist. Until now the results of the second phase have been transcribed and entered into the data system by clerks with no medical training thus increasing the risk for transcription errors. The solution based on Anoto's digital pen and paper technology omits the need for transcription of the second interpretation. Instead the radiologist writes down his notes on what the mammogram shows with a digital pen on pre-printed forms with the Anoto pattern. After each reviewing session, usually consisting of some 100 cases, the pen is docked in its cradle and the information is automatically transferred into NeoScope, a screening information system provided by EpiConcept.
The advantage is that the solution not only removes the risk of transcription errors but saves time and money. As an estimated 2,5 million exams are conducted in France yearly the reduction of transcription time translates into savings in labour costs as the average time spent per 150 mammograms has been reduced from three hours to 20 minutes. It also means that the results can be obtained quicker and the accuracy of the diagnosis is better. This is of crucial importance as early detection of breast cancer can save lives. At the moment 3 screening agencies are using the system and another 20 are expected to adopt it still this year.
“Healthcare is one of Anoto's key areas that we focus very strongly on within the forms solution business. This is a perfect example of the key benefits of Anoto Functionality. High transaction volumes combined with big reductions in transaction time translates into significant cost savings for the end customer. We are also very proud to be able to contribute to fighting a disease that is such a major cause of mortality in women” says Örjan Johansson, CEO, Anoto Group AB.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments