Anoto Functionality helps<br>breast cancer screening in France

One of the breast cancer screening agencies in France, Gard-Lozère Dépistage, has adopted a solution based on Anoto Functionality and developed by Forms Management Systems (FMS) for speeding up the process of reporting the results of standard bi-annual mammograms.

The solution was presented at the Anoto Functionality Conference in Copenhagen.



In France alone 300 000 women suffer from breast cancer and studies show that timely mammography screening among women aged 50 to 69 years can reduce breast cancer mortality by 30%. In France 7 million women between 50 and 74 years are offered a screening mammogram every second year. The screening programme is run by screening agencies and the results of each mammogram are interpreted twice, first by the examining radiologist and then by an expert radiologist. Until now the results of the second phase have been transcribed and entered into the data system by clerks with no medical training thus increasing the risk for transcription errors. The solution based on Anoto's digital pen and paper technology omits the need for transcription of the second interpretation. Instead the radiologist writes down his notes on what the mammogram shows with a digital pen on pre-printed forms with the Anoto pattern. After each reviewing session, usually consisting of some 100 cases, the pen is docked in its cradle and the information is automatically transferred into NeoScope, a screening information system provided by EpiConcept.



The advantage is that the solution not only removes the risk of transcription errors but saves time and money. As an estimated 2,5 million exams are conducted in France yearly the reduction of transcription time translates into savings in labour costs as the average time spent per 150 mammograms has been reduced from three hours to 20 minutes. It also means that the results can be obtained quicker and the accuracy of the diagnosis is better. This is of crucial importance as early detection of breast cancer can save lives. At the moment 3 screening agencies are using the system and another 20 are expected to adopt it still this year.



“Healthcare is one of Anoto's key areas that we focus very strongly on within the forms solution business. This is a perfect example of the key benefits of Anoto Functionality. High transaction volumes combined with big reductions in transaction time translates into significant cost savings for the end customer. We are also very proud to be able to contribute to fighting a disease that is such a major cause of mortality in women” says Örjan Johansson, CEO, Anoto Group AB.