PCB turnover stagnated in 2016 - Order intake declining

The December turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) was the second highest of the last seven years.

The increase, compared to December 2015, was almost six percent, writes the German industry association ZVEI. As many companies closed their doors for the holidays after just 17 working days, sales figures fell sequentially by over a quarter. The full year 2016, however, ended on par with 2015.



Order intake in December 2016 was the lowest since 2010. Compared to the extraordinarily high order intake one year earlier, the order volume fell by almost 30 percent. For the full year 2016, 2.5 percent fewer orders were received YoY.



The book-to-bill ratio for December stood at 0.94.



The number of employees at the end of December 2016 fell by 0.3 percent, compared to figures from December 2015.