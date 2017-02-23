© apple

Apple’s spaceship lands in April

Apple massive doughnut-shaped building – now officially named Apple Park – will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April.

However, the process of moving more than 12’000 people will take over six months, and the site isn’t 100% complete so construction of the buildings and parklands will continue through the summer.



This is the concept of Steve Jobs – designed as a center for creativity and collaboration. Apple Park has taken miles of asphalt sprawl and transformed it into something closer to that of an oasis. The campus’ ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building, will according to the company be powered by 100 percent renewable energy – via its rooftop solar panels.



Besides the massive main building, Apple Park includes a 1,000-seat auditorium, visitors center, a 100,000-square-foot fitness center and secure research and development facilities. And of course, the actual park.