Electronics Production | June 07, 2006
Agere annonces design win with Ericsson
Agere Systems today announced that Ericsson has selected Agere's APP300 (Agere's Advanced PayloadPlus(R) series network processor product offerings.
Ericsson, one of the top-ranked vendors worldwide in shipments of IP-DSLAM ports, is using Agere's chip technology and associated software in Ericsson's newly launched VDSL2 product line. The EDA VDSL2 solution takes fiber to the node deployment to a new level in terms of power efficiency and cost effectiveness for outside plant deployment.
The Agere processors serve a wide range of broadband access applications including key access interfaces such as ADSL2+, VDSL2, GPON, Pseudowire and Voice over Internet Protocol combination cards.
These services are all being deployed in residential and business access, where triple play service delivery continues to rapidly expand. In addition, this solution makes it possible for Agere's customers to achieve the industry's fastest service velocity, which translates to enabling the
fastest development and deployment of new features.
Agere's APP300, released early last year, features more than 2 Gigabits per second of high-speed performance, with powerful classification capabilities and high-performance traffic management quality of service.
These features are critical in deployment of services such as Internet protocol TV, public switched telephone network, voice over IP and interactive gaming. These services require attributes that Agere's chip delivers such as tiering, real-time high availability, quality sensitivity and low-delay multicasting.
At the heart of this solution is Agere's wireline access FPI (functional programming interface) software package, which offers TR-101 standards-compliant data and control plane code. This solution offers a complete set of broadband features that make it possible for customers to
focus on delivering "secret sauce" features faster to market than competing alternatives.
"Agere highly values the strategic importance and long-term relationship with Ericsson," said Mark Cieri, director of service provider networking in Agere's Networking Division. "Ericsson ranks among the world's elite in telecom infrastructure businesses including IP DSLAMs and MSANs, where the leading company has a broad list of established customers. Our access-optimised APP300 devices will ensure Ericsson maintains flexible, scalable and powerful line card solutions today and for future needs."
APP300 is part of Agere's TrueONE(TM) intelligent and reliable communication platform solutions and is shipping today.
