Intel puts businesses up for sale

According to mercurynews.com the chip giant Intel will sell a number of money-losing communications units.

Intel will, as one step in its on-going restructuring program, put up a number of businesses for sale.



According to mercurynews.comIntel has spent billions on its communications businesses but not much of success from those have been seen.



"If you look at Intel today, it's hard to find a trace of the technology or the people that they spent more than $10 billion on,'' said Linley Gwennap, an analyst at the Linley Group in Mountain View.



"They've already laid off, shut down, or exited so many markets already. Where they've succeeded, they grew the businesses internally", Gwennap added.



The WiFi wireless internet chip business and the WiMax business has done well but according to mercurynews.com the IXP network processors and the Xscale businesses are up for sale.