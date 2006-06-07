Electronics Production | June 07, 2006
UMTS DVB-H handset uses<br>Renesas Technology's SH-Mobile
Renesas Technology Corp. today announced that the company's SH-Mobile(1) application processor for mobile phones has been incorporated into the new LG-U900 manufactured by LG Electronics. The LG-U900 is the world's first commercially available UMTS (WCDMA) DVB-H(2) capable handset.
Mobile DTV has the potential to become a killer application in the global marketplace with a number of services for digital TV (DTV) broadcasts on mobile phones being offered worldwide - such as DVB-H in Europe, DMB(3) in South Korea, and ISDB-T (One-Segment broadcasting) (4) in Japan. The SH-Mobile application processor is already used in 10 commercially available handset models offering DTV reception capabilities. It is employed in the W33SA from Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd., and the W41H from Hitachi, Ltd., both ISDB-T- compatible models for the Japanese market. Several South Korean companies have chosen SH-Mobile for their S-DMB handset models, such as the LG-SB130 and LG-KB1300 from LG Electronics. Adoption of SH-Mobile is also growing among new T-DMB handset models, which are coming into widespread use this year.
LG Electronics has selected SH-Mobile for its new DVB-H capable handset, LG-U900 for the European market, in recognition of Renesas' wide-ranging track record and strong support capabilities, including middleware and development tools. This further expands the array of
mobile DTV phones worldwide employing SH-Mobile.
The LG-U900 was released in May 2006 by 3 Italia S.p.A., a subsidiary of the 3G telecommunications leader Hutchison Whampoa Ltd., to coincide with the rollout of DVB-H service in Italy, also a world's first. The LG-U900 features a 2.2-inch widescreen LCD display and allows up to three hours continuous viewing of high-quality television broadcasts, even while traveling at high speed. It is also possible to watch TV while making phone calls or sending and receiving e-mails.
SH-Mobile is a dedicated processor for mobile phone multimedia applications incorporating audio and video, and is already used in more than 120 commercially available handset models. Renesas has
integrated a VPU4 (Video Processing Unit 4) hardware accelerator into SH-Mobile to provide support for DTV broadcasts. The SH-Mobile application processor handles the H.264 video compression standard as well as MPEG-4 encoding and decoding without placing any additional
load on the CPU. This makes it possible to reduce power consumption and provide extended DTV viewing capabilities. With the high-performance and low-power SuperH processor as its core, SH-Mobile implements all basic video processing and DTV functions in a single
device.
In addition, Renesas provides specially optimized middleware components to extract top performance of the SH-Mobile on-chip modules as well as enhancing the functionality of mobile DTV phones, yet enabling improvement of application development efficiency and reducing development times.
As the market for mobile DTV phones continues to grow, Renesas will work to maintain and expand SH-Mobile's strong position in the digital video processor LSI field. Renesas is committed to offering
advanced solutions for the mobile phone industry.
LG Electronics has selected SH-Mobile for its new DVB-H capable handset, LG-U900 for the European market, in recognition of Renesas' wide-ranging track record and strong support capabilities, including middleware and development tools. This further expands the array of
mobile DTV phones worldwide employing SH-Mobile.
The LG-U900 was released in May 2006 by 3 Italia S.p.A., a subsidiary of the 3G telecommunications leader Hutchison Whampoa Ltd., to coincide with the rollout of DVB-H service in Italy, also a world's first. The LG-U900 features a 2.2-inch widescreen LCD display and allows up to three hours continuous viewing of high-quality television broadcasts, even while traveling at high speed. It is also possible to watch TV while making phone calls or sending and receiving e-mails.
SH-Mobile is a dedicated processor for mobile phone multimedia applications incorporating audio and video, and is already used in more than 120 commercially available handset models. Renesas has
integrated a VPU4 (Video Processing Unit 4) hardware accelerator into SH-Mobile to provide support for DTV broadcasts. The SH-Mobile application processor handles the H.264 video compression standard as well as MPEG-4 encoding and decoding without placing any additional
load on the CPU. This makes it possible to reduce power consumption and provide extended DTV viewing capabilities. With the high-performance and low-power SuperH processor as its core, SH-Mobile implements all basic video processing and DTV functions in a single
device.
In addition, Renesas provides specially optimized middleware components to extract top performance of the SH-Mobile on-chip modules as well as enhancing the functionality of mobile DTV phones, yet enabling improvement of application development efficiency and reducing development times.
As the market for mobile DTV phones continues to grow, Renesas will work to maintain and expand SH-Mobile's strong position in the digital video processor LSI field. Renesas is committed to offering
advanced solutions for the mobile phone industry.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments