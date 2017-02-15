© kitron

Kitron receives communications order from Kongsberg

Kitron has received a NOK 120 million order from Kongsberg Defence Systems for military communications equipment.

The equipment to be supplied is related to a contract for deliveries to Kongsberg portfolio of projects in communication equipment.



Under this contract Kitron will supply various communications products, materials kits, technical services and test equipment. Manufacturing and technical services will be provided by Kitron in Arendal. The contract scope has an estimated value of NOK 120 million (EUR 13.5 million), and deliveries will take place from 2017 to 2020.



"In line with Kitron's strategy of expanding service revenues, we have over the past years worked closely with Kongsberg to expand our cooperation to include support and services for Kongsberg's clients. This order shows that this strategy has succeeded and it further strengthens the close cooperation between Kongsberg and Kitron", said Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director of Kitron Norway.



Frank Stølan, Executive Vice President of Kongsberg Defence Systems, said: "Kitron and Kongsberg have a strong and professional cooperation and this secures continued delivery of world class communication equipment to our customers. Both companies must be able to be at the competitive edge, and the dedicated people we have makes this possible."