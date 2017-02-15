© abb

ABB acquired Spanish start-up NUB3D

The acquisition expands the group’s portfolio of ABB Ability solutions. The two companies have agreed not to disclose the value of the transaction.

NUB3D is a privately owned company headquartered in Barcelona. It supplies 3D white-light scanning sensor technologies, using digital scans to optimize inspection and quality assurance in manufacturing. The sensors can detect defects on a manufactured part with an extremely high level of accuracy.



“With this acquisition we are moving a step closer to the factory of the future. As our customers’ automation processes become more advanced and production cycles shorten, the ability to efficiently automate quality inspections becomes a compelling competitive advantage,” said Sami Atiya, President of ABB’s Robotics and Motion division. “Combining robotics and software is pivotal in implementing digitalization and expanding ABB Ability as a key driver of our Next Level strategy.”



Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of NUB3D, added, “This is the perfect time and ABB is the perfect partner for us to accelerate our expansion into the growing 3D metrology market. The ABB Ability platform perfectly complements our use of cutting-edge digital solutions, and ABB’s leading robotics portfolio and vast global footprint will ensure that we can make the most of our early-mover advantage in integrated robotic inspection solutions.”