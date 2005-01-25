Plextek awarded DTI grant for tech development

UK Independent electronics design company Plextek, has been awarded €280,000 (£200,000) by the Department of Trade and Industry to develop a low-cost radar system.

BLightER (British Light E-scan Radar) will be a man-portable, lightweight, battery-powered radar security device that can detect moving targets from 20m to 5km within an 80degree sector range.



Plextek will apply its experience of both the development of commercial cost sensitive products and specialised systems to develop technology that hitherto has only been used in a military environment. The project aims to take an existing proof of concept demonstrator and deliver a cost-effective range of products for use in various high-end civilian security applications.



"We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this grant to develop BLightER," commented Colin Smithers, managing director at Plextek. "The funds will be used to assist with developing the product into a cost-effective device by applying the latest commercial design techniques and devices to this specialist military technology."



"We awarded the grant to Plextek because the team presented a convincing case that the project was realistic and economically viable," said a spokesman on behalf of the DTI. "Plextek has vast experience in developing electronic and wireless products and the management team have a strong market understanding."