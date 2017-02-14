© elmatica PCB | February 14, 2017
A call for commitment in the Medical Industry
As the development of standardizing PCB requirements for the Medical Industry continues – Jan Pedersen from Norwegian PCB service provider Elmatica, is asking representatives from the Medical Industry share their specific industry knowledge.
The task group for the Medical Addendum IPC-6012 and IPC-6013, will meet at APEX in San Diego to continue the development of standardizing PCB requirements for the Medical Industry – and Chair of the group is Senior Technical Advisor Jan Pedersen from Elmatica.
“In an industry where failures can be fatal, the development of rigid standards are necessary. The task group now consists of 22 members ranging from product owners to end customers in the Medical Industry, but I urge more product owners to join in. Their experience and knowledge would be highly valuable,” says Senior Technical Advisor in Elmatica, Jan Pedersen.
The task group first met at Electronica 2016 and all formal aspects are now addressed as the group in San Diego continues the development of the addendum. When it comes to standardization of PCB requirements for an industry, Pedersen has also chaired the task group that led to the Automotive Addendum IPC-6012 DA, which was successfully released April 2016, ahead of schedule.
“The idea behind the addendum, was to find a consensus in the jungle of corporate specifications – a common document describing basic PCB requirements for the Automotive Industry. Now we will collect all learnings from developing the addendum for the Automotive Industry, and do the same in the Industry for Medical equipment. When developing a new standard, experiences from the complete production chain is vital, that is why it is so important to see more product owners in the task group,” says Pedersen.
When the new standards are approved, the manufacturers of PCB can rely on specific standards for production. The requirements and parameters for building and supplying printed circuit boards for the Medical Industry, will then increase in reliability and transparency.
