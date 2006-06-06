Partminer and TechniData in agreement

PartMiner Information Services, Inc., the leading interactive content and commerce solutions provider for electronic components, today announced that it has entered into a marketing agreement with TechniData AG, a leading global supplier of compliance management solutions.

TechniData's CfP (Compliance for Products) solution enables all staff members involved in the product lifecycle process to maintain and update necessary product compliance information, required for RoHS, ELV and other regulations or industry standards like the joint industry guide.

Because TechniData CfP is based on SAP NetWeaver technology, it seamlessly integrates into the processes of SAP`s mySAP ERP solution. The solution is already being used at many significant manufacturers and suppliers.



PartMiner's CAPSTM database is the largest electronics component database of its kind; over two years ago, PartMiner began collecting material content information in advance of RoHS. Now that companies are realizing that RoHS compliance is much more than a simple "yes/no" check-box, they are turning to PartMiner's data and services to identify material content, weights and usage, RoHS compliance certificates, lead frame finishes, and other manufacturability data.



Oliver Danckert, Vice President of TechniData CfP at TechniData AG, stated: "PartMiner brings an important element to TechniData CfP that our customers have been asking for: material content. We are delighted that PartMiner has shown its professional capabilities while going through the certification process of their data interface."



Michael Manley, President of PartMiner Information Services, commented: "We feel that TechniData is an ideal partner for our CAPS solutions. Our XML data integration techniques provide us with great flexibility as to how TechniData utilizes our content. We also have powerful BOM cleansing, part substitution, and reporting tools that compliment TechniData's industry-standard product compliance solution."