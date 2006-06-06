Electronics Production | June 06, 2006
STMicro to Enter Large-Size LCD Driver Market
STMicroelectronics today announced plans to introduce column driver ICs for the fast-growing LCD TV market, following the signing of a licensing agreement with National Semiconductor Corporation to use their PPDS® (point-to-point differential signaling) display technology.
Samples of the first products in the new family are expected to be available in Q3 2006 and will complete ST's existing portfolio of drivers for Plasma, small-size LCD and OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) displays.
Widely used in computer monitors, LCD displays are increasingly being used for flat-screen TVs as large LCD-panel prices continue to become more attractive and earlier performance limitations compared to plasma are overcome. ST believes that implementing the PPDS technology into its designs will dramatically simplify the intra-panel interconnect, reduce the total number of column driver signals required by up to 50% to enable a physically smaller bezel around the TV screen, and provide cinema-quality display performance.
ST brings to this market segment its long experience in display systems and technologies including computer monitors, TV applications, mobile displays, plasma screens, small-size LCD and OLED. The company plans to offer innovative and cost-competitive solutions, leveraging its extensive experience in mixed-signal and high-voltage design, complemented by its leading-edge proprietary BCD (Bipolar, CMOS, and DMOS) high-voltage process technologies.
“ST is implementing its strategy to become a major player in the mainstream high-end LCD TV market. The company plans to offer extremely competitive driver products, based around National's PPDS display architecture, together with our leading-edge process technology developed specially for the application, enabling manufacturers to meet their customers' expectations for performance, TV set appearance, and economy,” said Philippe Berger, General Manager of ST's Display Division. “Additionally, ST has the dedicated display driver support teams that will work closely with manufacturers to ease the design process, and the necessary world-class and high-quality semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure to support large volume production in this fast growing market.”
“National's PPDS technology is on track to become the new interface standard for LCD panels,” said Todd Whitaker, product line director of National Semiconductor's Flat Panel Display group. “National is committed to driving widespread adoption of our PPDS technology by licensing to top tier semiconductor manufacturers such as STMicroelectronics.”
STMicroelectronics and National Semiconductor plan to demonstrate National's differential signaling timing controller and column driver chipset at the ST booth (#1302) at the Society for Information Display (SID) International Symposium in San Francisco from June 6-8. The SID conference is the premier international gathering of scientists, engineers, manufacturers and users in the electronic-display industry.
Widely used in computer monitors, LCD displays are increasingly being used for flat-screen TVs as large LCD-panel prices continue to become more attractive and earlier performance limitations compared to plasma are overcome. ST believes that implementing the PPDS technology into its designs will dramatically simplify the intra-panel interconnect, reduce the total number of column driver signals required by up to 50% to enable a physically smaller bezel around the TV screen, and provide cinema-quality display performance.
ST brings to this market segment its long experience in display systems and technologies including computer monitors, TV applications, mobile displays, plasma screens, small-size LCD and OLED. The company plans to offer innovative and cost-competitive solutions, leveraging its extensive experience in mixed-signal and high-voltage design, complemented by its leading-edge proprietary BCD (Bipolar, CMOS, and DMOS) high-voltage process technologies.
“ST is implementing its strategy to become a major player in the mainstream high-end LCD TV market. The company plans to offer extremely competitive driver products, based around National's PPDS display architecture, together with our leading-edge process technology developed specially for the application, enabling manufacturers to meet their customers' expectations for performance, TV set appearance, and economy,” said Philippe Berger, General Manager of ST's Display Division. “Additionally, ST has the dedicated display driver support teams that will work closely with manufacturers to ease the design process, and the necessary world-class and high-quality semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure to support large volume production in this fast growing market.”
“National's PPDS technology is on track to become the new interface standard for LCD panels,” said Todd Whitaker, product line director of National Semiconductor's Flat Panel Display group. “National is committed to driving widespread adoption of our PPDS technology by licensing to top tier semiconductor manufacturers such as STMicroelectronics.”
STMicroelectronics and National Semiconductor plan to demonstrate National's differential signaling timing controller and column driver chipset at the ST booth (#1302) at the Society for Information Display (SID) International Symposium in San Francisco from June 6-8. The SID conference is the premier international gathering of scientists, engineers, manufacturers and users in the electronic-display industry.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments