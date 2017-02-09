© dyconex

Dyconex installs its fourth IST testing machine

Dyconex AG, an MST company, recently installed its fourth IST (interconnect stress test) testing machine, upgrading its Center of Competence for product reliability.

Back in December 2014, Dyconex opened its new laboratory for reliability testing and expanded its Center of Competence. “With our four IST testing machines at just one location, we are the leaders in all of Europe,” notes Dr. Hans-Peter Klein, Director of Quality Management at Dyconex.



Critical applications in medical technology as well as in aerospace cannot tolerate any compromises whatsoever when it comes to reliability. To meet these needs, Dyconex has developed extensive and systematic methodologies that make it possible to gather solid evidence about product reliability. Towards this goal, the firm employs accelerated test methods such as the interconnect stress test. In IST tests, special test coupons that include vias are subjected to temperature cycles, after which they are measured for possible changes in resistance within the test coupon. Any corresponding increase in resistance is indicative of damage.